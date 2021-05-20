Gov. Gianforte pulls unemployment benefits to help overcome workforce shortage

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has decided to pull back on unemployment benefits starting next month to get more people back to work.

Despite having a slightly different experience through the pandemic, two businesses say they’re on board with the governor's decisions and feel like this move will help employment numbers get back to where they were.

Starting June 27 Montana will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs and return to its pre-pandemic status.

After receiving months of unemployment benefits, the state is running into issues with a workforce shortage.

The state is currently looking at 10,000 fewer workers compared to last year, and some managers say this change could be the push we need.

"It's time for everyone to recognize we're in a new phase of the pandemic with all of our seniors being vaccinated, and many other individuals being vaccinated. It’s kind of time to get moving forward. People need to get back to work and I think they can do this in a safe manner," Laurie Price, managing partner with Hilton Garden Inn, said.

With some staff members coming back, the Hilton Garden Inn has been able to hold just under 80% capacity but unfortunately, other areas like the bar and restaurant are still taking a hit, which has made the process a little more difficult.

"It's been a juggling act absolutely; we manage week by week. We look at the numbers and there are times where I can't support everyone 40 hours a week," Price said.

Other businesses like The Montana Club have yet to reach 100% capacity as well, and even though they believe the governor's decision will help fill those positions, they've taken matters into their own hands.

"We bumped our wages up some to get people to come on and stay with us, and we've recently just offered some additional benefits to come work with us as well. Offering time and a half during holidays for holiday pay, and if they do work overtime in any capacity, they get double time as well," General Manager Lisa Billiel said.

Gov. Gianforte is also launching a return-to-work bonus program paying $1,200 bonuses for people who complete four weeks at a new job.