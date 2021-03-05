GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Schools across Montana can struggle in hiring new teachers as a result of low pay to start, but a new law offers them a helping hand in finding educators for future generations.
Governor Greg Gianforte signed the TEACH Act in Sacajawea Elementary’s gym, giving starting teachers more incentive to work in the Treasure State.
Arriving with book in hand, Gov. Gianforte read Doctor Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham to first graders, before signing the bill with classrooms in mind.
“It’s critical that we have good teachers in front of our classrooms, and they work very hard, but they’re not paid fairly today,” he said.
According to a press release, this law brings in about $2.5 million from Montana’s general fund, raising pay for up-and-coming educators above the state’s average of $31,000.
“Which is hard to make ends meet, it’s important that our teachers not have that stress at home and can be totally focused on educating our young people,” the governor said.
For Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) this act helps them work with their teachers union in bumping up a starting wage of $36,000. Based on GFPS’s’ salary schedule from the current school year, “[Paying 70% of mid career salaries] would be right around $41,000 for an entry level teacher in order to meet the requirements of this bill,” Carry Dattilo, the district’s human resources director said.
Datillo says her estimate is a ‘moving target’ since the average can drop down a bit if any teachers with a high salary decides on retiring.
As a result, Datillo tells Montana Right Now that GFPS can get more competitive against out-of-state school districts.
“We go to job fairs, you know not recently with COVID, but it’s difficult sitting at a job fair with other states when they start teachers at $5 - 10,000 higher than we do. So this will make us more competitive,” she said.
The program isn’t mandatory, giving local districts that option as long as they pay early-career teachers 70% of mid-career salaries.
While the process differs between different school boards, every one of them can get involved starting this Summer.