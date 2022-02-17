HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte spoke with Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra Thursday regarding vaccine and quarantine mandates for truckers.
A readout of their conversation from the Office of the Governor says that during the call, Gov. Gianforte pressed Minister Alghabra on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plans and the timeline to eliminate the mandates.
Gov. Gianforte also praised provincial governments’ easing and elimination of COVID-19 related mandates and said he hopes the prime minister will take similar action.
“Citing Montana providing vaccinations to Canadian truckers free of charge last year as an example, the governor emphasized the importance of leaders of Montana and Canada to keep an open dialogue to address bilateral issues,” the readout said.
