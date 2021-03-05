GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Governor Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen are set to visit Sacajewea Elementary in Great Falls Friday morning to sign the Teach Act, House Bill 143, into effect.
 
The move will add about $2.5 million from the state's general fund to an incentive program so Montana school districts can pay teachers a higher starting salary.
 
According to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools, right now Montana is ranked lowest in the country for starting teacher wages. Districts would need to pay an early-career teacher at least 70% of a mid career salary in order to receive the incentive. The Teach Act could compress pay scales and increase entry level pay. 
 
Governor Gianforte and Superintendent Arntzen are expected to read Dr. Seuss classic 'Green Eggs and Ham' to a class and tour some classrooms. 
 

