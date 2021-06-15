GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An incident has occurred with a DNRC helicopter on the Deep Creek Fire.

According to a tweet from Gov. Greg Gianforte, those involved in the incident are receiving medical attention.

There is no word on what exactly happened or the condition of the first responders involved.

"Please join me for praying for them and our first responders across the state," Gov. Gianforte wrote.

Information will be updated as it is received.