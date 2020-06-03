Governor Bullock visits community testing at Fort Peck Reservation

GREAT FALLS- As coronavirus numbers continue to increase, Governor Steve Bullock is making sure Montana is doing the best it can to continue flattening the curve.
This afternoon, Bullock went to Poplar to ensure health officials continue giving proper care to anyone who may have COVID-19 symptoms.
Recently, Bullock has been checking in on Montana communities and is finding ways to enhance surveillance drive-thru testing and establish care settings for non-COVID-19 patients at health facilities.
Governor Bullock is also participating in a YMCA Youth Governors video conference to address any other coronavirus matters.