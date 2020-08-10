Governor candidate Mike Cooney plans to permanently ban statewide sales tax for Montana

GREAT FALLS- Today Governor candidate Mike Cooney officially announced his plan to permanently ban a statewide sales tax in Montana.
Montana is just one of five states left in the nation without a sales tax, but under Cooney’s plan, it’ll stay that way forever.
Each time the idea of implementing a sales tax is brought to the legislature it fails. This morning Cooney made the announcement, that if elected he would look to amend the constitution to shut sales tax down for good.
“I think we need to settle this issue once and for all so that we can give Montanan’s some type of stability and understanding that someone is not going to be able to sneak a four percent or any sort of a sales tax on them which would cost them a lot of money with the idea,” says Cooney.
As for his opponent, Greg Gianforte, he agrees and doesn’t support a sales tax either. His campaign sent us the following statement, more money in the pockets of Montana families and small businesses is better for our state.
Regardless of who’s elected, if something like this happens it will take at least 2 years before it could be voted on by the public.