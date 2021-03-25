Governor Gianforte looks to help Montana agriculture following recent concerns

GREAT FALLS- After Montana farmers show frustration against red tape regulations, Governor Gianforte speaks about a few changes that could elevate the industry more than ever.
Farmers are saying a lot of these unnecessary regulations are costing them time and money, but Gianforte has established the Red Tape Relief Task Force which could be the solution to it all.
Gianforte is in the measuring process, reviewing state agencies to identify the excessive and outdated regulations.
Farm producers are also being taxed on business equipment that is worth tens of thousands of dollars, but Gianforte has a plan to fix this.
"The BIG Jobs Act, or Business Equipment Grows Jobs Act, boosts the business equipment exemption by one hundred percent," said Gianforte.
According to Gianforte, this act will eliminate the business equipment tax burden for 4,000 small business owners, including more than 1,500 farmers and ranchers.
"This will help Sky Anderson, who owns and operates the Hayhook ranch."
Due to a skilled labor shortage, some Montana facilities have not been able to operate, causing the Ag industry to suffer even more.
After working with the legislature, Gianforte has now been able to add meat cutting as a new skill trade eligible for the Montana Trades Education Credit
"M-tech will provide for as many as one thousand scholarships per year by offering businesses a fifty percent credit for their employees to learn a trade including meat cutting."
Two of the three changes are in effect right now but Gianforte is still waiting to sign the BIG Jobs Act into law.
To help Montana agriculture, Gianforte is encouraging the public to give their input on which red tape regulations they would like to see reviewed.