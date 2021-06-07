GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On June 7, Governor Greg Gianforte toured the 120th Airlift Wing in Great Falls.

While at the Montana Air National Guard, he was able to see the Hush House.

The Hush House is a place to test engines and props of C-130's and it is one of the few places like it in North America.

The governor was able to meet with 5th graders in the STARBASE program.

He also toured the other facilities learning a little history, using a simulator to land an aircraft, was able to sit down in the cockpit of an airplane, and learned about new equipment.

"It was great to see the new C130's arriving. These aircrafts are 20 years younger than the ones we have been flying. This is going to allow us to accomplish more missions safely and have a higher utilization for our men and women in uniform," said the governor.

Governor Gianforte says he's happy about the new aircrafts as these are the men and women helping both the nation and the state when emergencies arise.