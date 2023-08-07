GREAT FALLS, MT- On Monday, Governor Gianforte welcomed the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine to Montana, cutting the ribbon of the new medical school in Great Falls.
“As we focus on creating greater and better access to health care, and lowering costs for Montanans, Tourocom Montana is building a new pipeline of health care leaders to serve with compassion, excellence, and integrity in our communities,” Gov. Gianforte said.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine to the Treasure State.”
Breaking ground in 2021, Tourocom Montana’s new 100,000-square-foot Great Falls campus is one of two medical schools in the state, and Benefis Health System will serve as the college’s clinical partner.
When Gianforte was addressing students at the school’s inaugural white coat ceremony, the governor said, “Today, we celebrate not only you – our future doctors and physicians – but we also celebrate the promise of the future of health care in Montana. By being here, and learning here, you’re making Montana’s future brighter.”
