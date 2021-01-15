Cascade County was doing well a few weeks ago but numbers have since been on the rise: 38 people per 100,000 infected last week and 44 per 100,000 this week. Local health leaders have said we should be closer to around 25 per 100,000 before a full reopening and these new numbers aren't promising.
Governor Gianforte's restriction rollback takes effect but doesn't apply to some counties
