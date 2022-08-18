GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana's veterans and their families have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms and even after their service, many continue to go above and beyond to help their communities.
"We live in the greatest country on earth and in large part because of your sacrifice," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
The Governor is honoring veterans around the treasure state who have selflessly served our country and are making positive impacts in their community with the Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation Award.
"We're honoring one distinguished veteran today, but in the process, we're really saying thank you to everyone that served our great country," said Gianforte at a ceremony on August 18, 2022.
At the VFW in Great Falls, a ceremony was held to recognize Scot Kerns, a former Airmen.
"It's an honor for me to receive this recognition from Governor Gianforte," said Kerns.
Kerns served in the U.S. Air Force for about 11 years and was a part of the 341st Missile Wing (Malmstrom Air Force Base).
Kerns earned various medals and commendations including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, and others.
Since his time in uniform, he has represented Montanan's in the Montana Legislature, is an active member of American Legion Post 3, served as a volunteer firefighter, is a member of the Civil Air Patrol, and is a pastor in the community.
"My thought at the end of the day is we need to make sure we're continuing that service for our country," said Kerns.
Overall, 31 veterans were honored in 2021 and nominations for the 2022 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation will open in September of 2022.
"The freedoms we enjoy would not exists without the sacrifice of our veterans. It's a debt we can never fully repay and that's why I started this Governor's Veteran Commendation; as a small token to say thank you for your service," said Gianforte.
