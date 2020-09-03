Governor Steve Bullock announces a new relief program and addresses major concerns

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 117 AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY DEVELOP SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 80S AND 90S. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&