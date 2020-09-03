Governor Steve Bullock announces a new relief program and addresses major concerns

GREAT FALLS- Governor Steve Bullock announced a new relief program designed to give businesses throughout Montana the help they need.
The Montana Working Capital program is a new loan program for businesses that support economic recovery.
Business owners can use the loan to cover payroll, employee benefits, rent, and insurance. New borrowers can work through an approved lender and take out a loan, and 35% of the loan is granted through Coronavirus Relief funds. Business owners are also responsible for the remaining 65%.
“Making sure those businesses can keep employees on the job, to helping out the agricultural industry and other entrepreneurs. Adapt to challenges to this time, to keeping our live entertainment industry afloat, and helping business help purchase supply to keep them and their customers safe”, says Bullock.
During the presser more issues were brought up as it relates to COVID outbreaks in tribal areas. In the Rosebud County and Northern Cheyenne tribal nation, around 275 cases were reported in the last few weeks, and Governor Bullock says these rural areas are trying to put a halt to it.
“Federal and state partners from Indian health services, the Center for Disease Control, and Montana’s state and local disaster emergency service has provided support for contact tracing, onsite nurses, testing resources, and other needs.”
To be eligible, businesses must have experienced a 15% reduction in gross income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state Board of Investments is partnering with Montana banks and credit unions to run the program. Applications will be accepted on Tuesday, September 8th.
The state has also secured Federal Management Assistance Grants which will help pay for firefighting cost during wildfire season.