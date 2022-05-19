GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With recent waves of crime affecting some Montana communities, and the state battling a surging overdose epidemic, Governor Greg Gianforte is traveling around the state to see how local officials are tackling the problems their communities are facing, and working with them to find solutions both on the side of law enforcement and community outreach.
On May 19, he was in Great Falls holding a roundtable discussion with local officials to talk about efforts to improve public safety.
The governor's office says the Great Falls Police Department has reported a sharp increase in drug overdoses in 2022 with 33 suspected overdoses in just four months.
Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter says these conversations change as the crime is ever-changing and we are responsible to change our strategies to fight that crime.
Governor Gianforte says the crisis at the U.S. southern border is contributing to increased drug interdictions, drug use, and violent crime in Montana.
"This is the third roundtable we've had on this very important issue. Drugs and mental illness are ripping our communities and families apart. But every community is different. That's why we're here today. And I, I just welcome the input about what's working, what's not working. And there were very specific suggestions on how we can do better," said Gianforte.
Some things in place now to help solve these issues are two community-based treatment services, the HEART Fund and the Angel Initiative.
The HEART Fund invests $25 million per year to provide a full continuum of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities.
The Angel Initiative allows someone who is struggling with addiction and substance use to go into any participating law enforcement office and receive assistance to connect with treatment.
To date, over 20 Montana sheriffs offices' have committed to join the Angel Initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.