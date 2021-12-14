Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations, and up to 4 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous due to rapidly falling temperatures with initially wet roads. Snow accumulating on these icy roads will make the hazards difficult to see. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas that remain above freezing this afternoon will quickly cool as a sharp cold front pushes through. Roads may still be warm enough to melt snow at the onset of precipitation, which could result in icy roads when they cool below freezing.