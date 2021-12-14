GPFS looks to drop mask requirement come 2022

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations, and up to 4 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous due to rapidly falling temperatures with initially wet roads. Snow accumulating on these icy roads will make the hazards difficult to see. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&