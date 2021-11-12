Grand Opening: Little Shell Tribal Health Clinic

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The newly reinstated Little Shell Tribe opened up a health clinic which will provide top of the line care to those in need
The health center is equipped to provide medical, dental, behavioral and even eye care to support members all in one location.
The clinic is the newest regional addition to the Indian Health Service, a federal agency that provides medical care to federally recognized tribes.
Little Shell chairman Gerald Gray said this facility has been in the works since the beginning of the pandemic.
"As we build a nation, become a newly recognized tribe, restored tribe, to federal recognition. You know starting this and building these services for our members is so exciting,” Gray said.
Some of the features will have to be phased in over time, but for now primary care is available to those seeking it.