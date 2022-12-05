GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Grandparents always have the best stories, interesting facts, and delicious treats and now these role models can be found in the schools.
Foster Grandparents are currently in 10 of the 15 GFPS elementary schools and three private elementary schools.
The Foster Grandparents program is a federal program and a United Way of Cascade County grant provides the required matching local dollars to leverage the federal funds as they're given $3.15 an hour for their time.
However, it's not the money that fuels their desire to spend time with kids, it's the kids themselves.
"Being a foster Grandmother means I can enlighten a child's life and perhaps give him something he doesn't have, and perhaps he can have a totally fun filled day with love while he's at school," said Genia McElroy, a foster grandma.
McElroy, better known as Grandma Genia has been a foster grandma in the Great Falls Public School system for 8 years.
She's just one of 25 grandparents who go into classrooms throughout Great Falls to give teachers a helping hand and students a little extra attention.
"My favorite part about the day is reading the kids and seeing their interaction and just delighting in their wills ways and wills," said McElroy.
The program gives seniors an extra spring in their step as they work with kids and help make a difference in their lives.
"A little fourth grader came up to me the other day in the cafeteria and she said grandma Genia, I would have never learned how to tie my shoes if it wasn't for you. And a similar experience happened with a fifth-grade boy. And he said, You know what? You're the one that taught me how to read," said Genia.
"Her [Grandma Genia] learned us about Old McDonald had a farm, and learned us about animals. And her walks around and does stuff for us and her do the right stuff for us and Grandma Genia is the best Grandma Genia in the world," said Ella Hankes, a local kindergartner.
It has been said that when children have a caring adult in their lives, they are more likely to succeed in school and for many struggling students, foster grandparents are that person.
"All you really need to do is love kids and have a little bit of time. And we all that's one thing we all have. The same amount is time. We all have 24 hours a day," said McElroy.
If you're interested in being a Foster Grandparent you have to be at least 55 and be willing to dedicate at least 10 hours a week.
You can call Cascade County Aging Services at 406-454-6990 ext. 6217.
The United Way Retired Senior Volunteer Program also recruits volunteers to work with young students.
RSVP will connect volunteers of any age and income.
Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one hour a week.
The goal is to recruit at least 20 volunteers.
RSVP volunteers are not paid, but anyone 55 and older does qualify for liability insurance while they volunteer. Interested volunteers can call RSVP at 406-727-3400, ext. 500.
Both programs require a background check and both programs track the success of the students they work with.
