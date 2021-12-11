Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR LEONA MATHIS. LEONA IS A TWO-YEAR-OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 2 FEET, 11 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 25 POUNDS, WITH BLONDE HAIR AND BROWN EYES. LEONA WAS TAKEN BY HER NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER, MISTI HARRIS, TO AN UNKNOWN LOCATION WHEN CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICE TRIED TO REMOVE HER FROM CUSTODY. MISTI MADE SUICIDAL STATEMENTS AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR LEONAS SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF LEONA OR MISTI, PLEASE CALL THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-442-3233 OR CALL 911.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton and Toole Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&