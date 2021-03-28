Update at 7:35 pm:
BROWNING, Mont. - More information has been shared on a grass fire that has burned about 25,000 acres and led to the evacuation of residents of Blackfoot.
According to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command, the fire started east of Brisbing earlier Sunday and has since moved eastward.
As of 6:00 pm Sunday, the fire is continuing to burn in the farmland north of Meriweather. As of 7:20 pm the fire is 60 percent contained.
Hot spots by Blackfoot and in the Cut Bank Creek area are being monitored.
Approximately 25,000 acres have burned so far and one structure lost.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Local fire departments along with Blackfeet Fire Management & Chief Mountain Hot Shots are continuing to battle the blaze.
An emergency shelter has been set up at the Browning Middle School Gym for evacuees.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - A fire is being reported near Browning and all surrounding fire departments have been reportedly called.
Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness reports the fire is heading north and west.
All residents of Blackfoot have been asked to evacuate immediately.
All local fire departments, Blackfeet Fire Management, Chief Mountain Hot Shots, DES, BIA, BLES, & EMS are all currently working to get the fire contained according to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command.
We have a reporter working on getting more details on the fire at this time.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
