Grass fire threatened multiple structures in Miles City Saturday

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. A DRY COLD FRONT IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BRING A WIND SHIFT TO THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND INCREASE FURTHER ON WEDNESDAY. A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH IS LIKELY WITH THE PASSAGE OF DRY COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON. BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO PERSIST IN SOME AREAS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT BEFORE WINDS INCREASE FURTHER WEDNESDAY MORNING. THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR STRONG WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40-50 MPH ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL MONTANA WEDNESDAY. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15-20 PERCENT LATE TUESDAY AND AGAIN WEDNESDAY BEFORE THE ARRIVAL OF THE COLD FRONT. * TEMPERATURES...AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES IN THE 70S TO MID 80S AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. * IMPACTS...LOW HUMIDITIES, WARM TEMPERATURES, STRONG GUSTY WINDS, AND A WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL INCREASE FIRE DANGER AND CREATE ERRATIC FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&