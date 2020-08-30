MILES CITY- A grass fire threatened multiple structures in Miles City Saturday afternoon.
Miles City Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire in at 915 north 6th Street in the city at 1:58 pm on August 29 according to Miles City Fire and Rescue.
On their way there, they were informed that the fire was threatening multiple structures.
Two engines, one command vehicle and an ambulance were on the scene Saturday afternoon, and Custer County Fire assisted Miles City Fire Rescue with controlling the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, and no injuries were reported.
Miles City Police and Custer County Sheriff assisted with traffic control.