GREAT FALLS- The 2020 Home and Garden Show in Great Falls has been canceled.
Katie Hanning of the Home Builders Association of Great Falls says the show does not meet the phase one or phase two criteria set by the Governor and the Cascade County Health Department.
“This is devastating to our association and to our many vendors who use our show to create business,” Hanning wrote.
Hanning goes on to write that they look forward to the 2021 Home and Garden Show and Sale on March 26 through March 28, 2021.