GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls International Airport (GTF) announced the first United Airlines mainline service Friday and the return of flights to and from Chicago since the start of COVID pandemic.
A release from GTF said United will be flying a combination of Airbus 320 and Airbus 319 aircrafts to and from Denver every day beginning Friday through Labor Day.
The flights seat 150 passengers on one and 126 passengers on the other.
United flights will be arriving in Great Falls at 1:30 p.m. and leaving at 2:30 p.m. GTF said United will be flying another smaller aircraft seating 50 passengers that will arrive to GTF at 7 a.m. and leaving at 8:55 p.m.
Additionally, GTF said they will begin offering daily direct flights to and from Chicago for the first time in two years beginning Saturday, June 4 through Labor Day.
"Chicago service originated as a result of the Low-Cost Airfare Initiative, which is a community partnership organized by Great Falls Area Chamber, Great Falls Tourism and the Great Falls Airport Authority. The Low-Cost Airfare Initiative is currently partnering to bring additional direct flights to Great Falls. We encourage the public to contact the Great Falls Area Chamber to get involved," GTF wrote in the release.
