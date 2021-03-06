CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - The Great Falls International Airport may soon build upgrades for better social distancing after getting almost $2million in another round of CARES Act funds.
Airport Director John Faulkner tells Montana Right Now he’s working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to see if they can use the money for growing their ticketing lobby.
This includes pushing ticket counters back into the building, creating additional space for both those waiting in line while making contactless ticketing machines more practical.
“While people are up at the counter trying to interact with that machine, it limits other people from going up to the ticket counter and interacting with the agent, and everybody’s in a tight cluster,” said Faulkner. “If we can pull those machines away from the counter and have those off to the side, if you want to deal with a machine you can. But if you’re coming in and you’ve got a lot of questions... and you want to deal with an agent, [the growth] opens up that space for agents.”
Outside of lowering contact physical contact, says the additional space helps accommodate modern flights, which often carry more than 30 passengers on board.
If GFIA gets a green light from the FAA, Faulkner says construction could start as soon as this Summer without affecting flights coming in or out.