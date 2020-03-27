GREAT FALLS - Friday was a busy one for a non-profit in the Electric City, as the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center cleared out as many cats and dogs as possible to loving homes before Saturday’s upcoming statewide lockdown.
The center opened its doors all day with a heavy discount on animal adoption fees, all with the goal of emptying its facilities before Montana Governor Bullock’s stay-at-home order goes into effect.
As of 2:30 pm Friday, people had adopted seven dogs and 11 cats, according to the center's official Facebook page.
Pam Volk, the site’s executive director, said she and her staff have seen community members step up in many ways after announcing the discount on social media Thursday night.
”It really is heartwarming. I was looking out here today before we even opened the door and there was a lineup of people,” said Volk. “We’ve even had people who have said, ‘You know, I can’t adopt right now, I’d love to pay for someone’s adoption fee, bring by food.’”
The center will continue with limited hours and staff to take care of the remaining animals, according to Volk, since it’s considered an essential service throughout the order. You’ll still be able to adopt if you make an appointment by phone ((406) 727-7387).
For now, the center is only taking in animals from law enforcement agencies to avoid overcrowding. If you need to surrender a pet and don’t have an immediate emergency, you’re encouraged to either wait or rehome them to friends and family if possible.