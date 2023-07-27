GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Animal Shelter is once again making a splash again at this year’s Drool in the Pool, with the return of the Watersports Raffle.
Participants can win one of two $1,500 Scheels gift cards, and each ticket has two opportunities to win.
"We are excited to bring back the Watersports Raffle for its second year," said Laramie Smovir, Volunteer Coordinator for the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. "Last year's event was a tremendous success, and we are confident that this year's raffle will generate even greater support for the animal shelter. The funds raised will be crucial in providing essential care to homeless animals and enhancing the shelter's facilities, ultimately improving the lives of these animals and increasing their chances of finding loving forever homes."
Tickets can be purchased for $5 and the drawing will take place on Aug. 26 at Drool in the Pool, where dogs can enjoy the Electric City Waterpark, activities, and fun in the sun.
Winners need not be present during the drawing to claim their prizes.
Tickets can be purchased at three convenient locations:
- City of Great Falls Animal Shelter - 1010 25th Ave NE, Great Falls, MT
- Scheels – 1200 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT
- Mansfield Box Office – 2 Park Drive S, Great Falls, MT
Tickets can only be purchased by people 18 and older and winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the drawing, as prizes not collected within the specified timeframe will be forfeited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.