GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Instead of the annual Murder Mystery fundraiser, the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is inviting people to an online auction.
There are more than 25 baskets to bid on, and all proceeds go towards the Help Us Grow Project.
The online auction will be held between Monday, April 5 starting at 10:00 am and April 12 at 4:30 pm.
Bidding for the baskets will be online only through the animal shelter’s Facebook page.
Those who aren’t interested in bidding on a basket but would like to donate can call (406) 454-2276.
You can read more about the even on the Great Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page here.