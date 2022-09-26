GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Animal Shelter is offering free rabies vaccinations to cats and dogs Wednesday, Sept. 28 in celebration of World Rabies Days.
“Rabies is one of the diseases that can be passed from our furry friends to humans and in humans is often life-threatening,” Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter, said in a release from the City of Great Falls. “Our goal is to educate and keep the people and animals of Great Falls safe from rabies”
The following from the City of Great Falls' press release:
"World Rabies Day is an annual event that happens every September 28th to brings awareness to the world about the need to prevent rabies. According to the CDC, rabies is the world’s deadliest infectious disease and is 100% preventable. The date also marks the death of Louis Pasteur who developed the first rabies vaccination in 1885.
The rabies vaccination clinic will take place on September 28th 5:00-7:00 pm at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter. They are located at 1010 25th Ave NE in Great Falls. This event is free and will be first come first served. Registration will end at 6:45 pm with the last animal entering by 7:00 pm. Cats and dogs are welcome. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs will need to be well-controlled on a leash or in a kennel."
