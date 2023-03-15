GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will no longer be taking in trapped cats starting April 1.
The City says cats in traps are predominately feral, and when held captive, they will fight to get away, making them dangerous to themselves, staff at the shelter and unsafe to adopt to the public.
In 2022, the shelter says 106 feral cats were euthanized, adding that they can save the lives of these wild animals that prefer life outdoors by no longer taking in trapped cats.
“After careful consideration of the cost to care for and euthanize feral cats, coupled with the risk it poses to the staff, we will no longer be in-taking trapped cats to the shelter,” said Ameilia Caldwell, Operations Manager. “This will save lives and free up resources for those animals that truly need our care.”
Lost and abandoned domestic pet cats that can be safely and humanely contained in a standard animal carrier can still be brought to the shelter.
People are being warned to only handle animals that willingly approach them and are willing to be picked up.
You can find more information on feral cats in the community from the animal shelter here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.