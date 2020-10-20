GREAT FALLS - The City of Great Falls announced their newly appointed fire chief Jeremy M. Jones Tuesday.
Jones was selected out of 40 applicants and was offered the appointment October 16. He is taking over the position from Steve Hester who retired in May 2020. Jones began his first day as fire chief Monday.
In a release, The City of Great Falls says Jones joined the Great Falls Fire Rescue in August 1998 earning ranks as firefighter first class, captain and battalion chief. He was appointed as assistant chief of operations in February 2018.
Jones is a Montana State University Billings 2020 alum where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree after graduating from the National Fire Academy taking classes in Command and Control/Management of Emergency Medical Services. He is also a National Registered Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic.
“There is no doubt that Jeremy is deeply committed to Great Falls Fire Rescue, its members, and the community. Jeremy emerged as the ideal candidate after an arduous process, and is the best candidate to take the department to the next level. I am excited to have him on the department leadership team and eager to see him serve the community in this new capacity,” City Manager Greg Doyon stated in the release.
“I am humbled to have been chosen as the next Chief of Great Falls Fire Rescue. The men and women of GFFR are the finest in the state and I am excited to work together with staff and the community to take this department to new levels,” Jones said in the release. “Chief Hester created a strong organizational structure and direction that I plan to continue, to enhance and deliver the best service to the citizens of our community.”