GREAT FALLS - The plan is to put up a brand-new aquatic recreation center and one of the potential locations is right here by the soccer fields across from Malmstrom Airforce base.
Getting approved for the grant was just the first step in the process. The city will have to match the ten million dollars with their own ten million to complete the projected 20 million dollar project.
That money would come from the park maintenance district funds.
The new facility is expected to combine an aquatics and recreational facility and they are currently accepting proposals on a final design for the facility.
We spoke with the architects who helped with the request to find out just what kind of pools the public can expect.
“A lap pool a recreational pool that would be more for kids and family use and that would be more zero-entry use along with some slides and something like that as well as a therapeutic pool and a whirlpool and then two open fitness areas and then a couple of studio rooms,” said Dani grebe, Architect, LPW Architecture
These are renders supplied by low architecture on what a potential new facility could look like.
The city has until next week to accept the grant money and from there they will have five years to break ground on the project.