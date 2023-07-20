GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls is growing, and with more businesses and construction popping up around town, we see more people investing in the Electric City.
"We are ranked number one in Montana to start a business. And as far as the cost to start a business, we're the fourth lowest. So not only are we the best place to start a business, we're like the fourth best as far as what it takes to put in and invest in a business as well too. And then when you do that, when you invest in Montana, start a business in Great Falls, you're more likely to succeed," said Shane Etzwiler, president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
This growth serves as an economic boon for the city, as more people shop and support local businesses.
Etzwiler says this exciting news and they are preparing for even more growth.
Right now, they are in the process of expanding the local work force by talking to high schoolers about the opportunities available to them now to prepare them for growth in the future.
"It's exciting to see a number of entities and organizations coming together for the greater Good or Great Falls," said Etzwiler.
Growth is attributed to many things, one of them being the increase of housing availability.
Etzwiler saying as crews finish building more apartments around town, more people will have a space to live and work in Great Falls.
