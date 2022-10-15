GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the name of the season implies, it's time again for the leaves on trees to fall, and the City of Great Falls is giving residents of the Boulevard District a reminder on how to place piles for pickup.
Residents are asked to place leaf piles within the Boulevard, closest to the street side and two feet from any obstacle like cars, tree bases, signs or light poles.
The schedule has not yet been released due to a lack of a hard freeze this year, and once an adequate amount of leaves drop and piles start popping up, Forestry staff will go through the Boulevard District daily to pick up any loose piles.
Leaves that are bagged will be picked up at a later time, and you are asked to call the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1256 with your address when you have your residence raked and ready for pick up.
Updates to the 2022 Boulevard District Fall Leaf Pick Up will be posted to the City of Great Falls website here.
