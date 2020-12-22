Great Falls boy donates toys to kids at Cameron Family Center

GREAT FALLS - A 10-year-old boy is spreading Christmas cheer by donating gifts to kids in the Great Falls community Tuesday with money he earned by helping his family's business.
Benjamin Brown is a member of Montana Credit Union's Pee Wee Penguin Young Savers, a program that awards children credit points for every $5 they deposit into a savings account, Montana Credit Union (MCU) wrote via release. Kids can redeem points for toys, books and crafts at the Pee Wee store.
After earning 1,400 points from money earned from helping out at his family's ice cream truck business, Frosty of Montana, Benjamin redeemed his points for toys to give to kids at the Cameron Family Center at the Great Falls Rescue Mission, MCU wrote.
“I don’t have much call for Legos or cars, but the kids staying at the Cameron Center would enjoy getting some Christmas presents” Benjamin stated in the release.
“We were so excited to learn what Benjamin wanted to do with his savings points,” Becky Timmons, VP of Marketing for Montana Credit Union, said in the release. “Our Pee Wee program encourages kids to build savings habits at a young age, with the toys serving as a reward for saving. It warms our hearts to see one of our younger members choosing to give those toys to those that need a little bright spot during their holiday season. Benjamin represents the true spirit of credit unions, which is 'People Helping People'.”
MCU matched a gift along with Benjamin's toy donations to the Cameron Family Center.