Great Falls boy donates toys to kids at Cameron Family Center

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected or occurring. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches for elevations below 5000 feet, and 3 to 7 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&