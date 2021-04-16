GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the Great Falls Community Food Bank continues fighting hunger in the county, they’re getting a helping hand from local Boy Scouts for the first time since COVID-19 arrived in Spring 2020.
After cancelling last year’s drive for everyone’s safety, scouts will go yard-to-yard Saturday morning, picking up canned goods off of your doorstep.
“We are very concerned about the health and safety of our scouts,” Mary Matelich, the vice president of public relations at the Boy Scouts of America’s Montana Council, said.
With that social distancing measure in mind, they’re collecting non-perishables, like canned chili, pasta and breakfast cereals.
“Typically those are the staples that we always want to have here 100 percent of the time,” Shaun Tatarka, GFCFB’s Executive Director, said.
Tatarka tells Montana Right Now that local generosity helped them greatly when plant closures and food hoarding led to shortages early in the pandemic.
“I have to say that the Great Falls public was extremely generous during that time, so we actually came out of it pretty well,” he said.
While the food bank is keeping steady, Saturday’s drive gives them a much needed boost during the slower Spring season.
“When the weather warms up and Spring time comes, people tend to be outside a little bit, kind of forget about us a little bit, which is understandable,” Tatarka said. “The boys just go out and do a fantastic job. They raise anywhere from 15 to 25,000 pounds [of food] a year for us.”
Plus, BSA members also get to learn the value of giving back and building life-long skills, Matelich said, as they help put food on families’ tables.
However, with limited members and Great Falls’ growth, the BSA can’t cover the Black Eagle area this year. With that said, if you’re in the city and want to donate, you can leave your items out by 8 o’clock Saturday morning.
If you got an official flyer in the mail promoting the drive, you can staple or glue it to your donations. This tells boy scouts what they can pick up.