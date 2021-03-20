Great Falls business & Billings artist host oil painting showcase

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls is no stranger when it comes to western art and Saturday, a local business came together with a Billings painter in a showcase highlighting her Montana experience.
From Cowboys to Bears, Kira Fercho says the inspiration for all her oil paintings comes from her time living in the Treasure State.
Fercho makes each one with plenty of planning, precision and patience mixing different colors and making textures pop with every stroke of her brush.
Fercho says she avoids making print copies giving each piece a unique feel as a way of showing gratitude for those who support her.
“If I didn’t have these amazing clients who have purchased my pieces, I wouldn’t have been able to do this or anything else. And I feel like- like they deserve a piece that’s worth something but also is very special,” Fercho said.
Plus she also sees each one as a teaching opportunity, showing Montana’s western heritage and way of life.
You can learn more about Kira and her Billing studio online here.