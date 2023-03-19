GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Nominations for the 2023 Historic Preservation Awards are open!
The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Office is asking people to nominate a person, project, or organization that has restored, protected, or shared the story of Cascade County’s historic places.
Annual awards have been presented to the people and projects doing on-the-ground work of preservation in Cascade County since 2001.
Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Civic Center during National Preservation Month in May.
You can find nomination forms on the City of Great Falls website here. Nominations will be accepted through April 11.
