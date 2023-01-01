GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Central Catholic High School has announced its new interim principal.
Mr. Brian Held was announced Sunday as the new interim principal by bishop Michael Warfel and Co-Adjutor Bishop Jeffrey Fleming of the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Held, where he will bring his passion for the Catholic faith, education, and a commitment to the success of students to Great Falls Central Catholic,” Bishop Warfel said.
According to the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, Mr. Held retired from public education in June 2022. He had a 32-year career in education which included teaching atBillings Catholic Schools, Great Falls Public Schools, and nine years as a school administrator as Associate Principal at Great Falls and CM RussellHigh Schools, and Principal at Sunnyside Elementary.
“Mr. Held will work with the staff, families, and the Diocese to oversee the education and formation of our students, and at the same time work to recruit students to ensure the continued success of our school. Mr. Held will take over for Mrs. Angel Turoski, who said in a note to school staff that she needs to step away from her Principal responsibilities but will remain working with the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings as Superintendent of Schools,” Diocese of Great Falls-Billings said.
