GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Central Catholic High School released their 2020 graduation ceremony schedule including plans on how they will practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to GFCCHS's schedule, graduation festivities begin Friday, May 29. Graduating seniors with their parent and siblings are invited to go to the Baccalaureate at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 6 p.m. GFCCHS suggests graduating seniors bring yard signs and decorated cardboard boxes to drop off for the ceremony.
On Saturday, May 30, the graduating seniors are required to go to the graduation practice on the school's football field at 1 p.m. Seniors must wear face coverings and have their temperature taken. GFCCHS says Saturday is the last day for decorated cap approvals -- once they are approved, seniors will drop them off in their selected rooms.
Sunday, May 30 is graduation day. GFCCHS is only allowing a maximum of five immediate family members per graduating senior to attend the ceremony. Graduating seniors must be at the school by 10 a.m. for a health evaluation and ceremony set-up. The GFCCHS parking lot is designated for seniors only, families may park in the field next to the school.
Families must respond to the ceremony invitation by Wednesday, May 20. Family members are required to wear face coverings and have their temperatures taken in order to attend the ceremony.
The ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. The car parade will begin at 12 p.m.
GFCCHS says the ceremony will be live streamed on a radio station and will be recorded and uploaded onto Youtube.
For additional questions, reach Principal Angel Turoski at aturoski@greatfallscentral.org.