Great Falls Central Catholic HS returning to school encouraging masks

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Central Catholic High School is beginning the 2021-2020 school year Wednesday under the low risk category of the COVID-19 protocol.
The lower risk category means there is low local community spread and/or isolated cases at school, according to a Facebook post by GFCCHS.
They will open as normal with high sanitation, high air quality, 3-feet social distancing in classes, masking encouraged, extracurricular without restriction, masking required on buses per federal guidelines.
However, GFCCHS will have restrictions on visitors while school is in session.
GFCCHS said they will email more detailed information to parents.