Great Falls Central Catholic limits in-seat classes for the upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Central Catholic plans on holding in-person classes, but instead of allowing all students to attend, classes will be limited.
Angel Turoski, principal for GFCC, says, “Most of our classrooms will cap 12 students per classroom, then we have two areas that we can accommodate up to 24.”
In addition to holding low capacity classes, each desk will be separated six feet apart and students will be required to wear a mask.
Students and staff will be screened every morning and provided a mask if needed.
Principal Turoski says that heading into the school year their main priority is just to make sure everyone is safe.
Turoski says, “This is a community. This is where kids learn. Teachers do their best jobs when they’re with the kids. So we want to make sure they can do that and they don’t have any fear about coming back.”
While this new change may cause some students to continue learning the virtual way, Turoski says every student will be provided a chrome book to make sure everyone is getting the best education.
“Having a chrome book that is just there so that no one is sharing anything also provides that stability for those students and those family so that those students can keep up.”
According to Turoski these draft plans have been submitted to their superintendent and the health department and should be approved by next week.