Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roadways will freeze over with the loss of daytime heating this evening. Expect slippery conditions during the Wednesday evening peak travel time and the overnight hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&