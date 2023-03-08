UPDATE, MARCH 8 AT 3:36 PM:
Great Falls Chief of Police Jeff Newton shared more information on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.
The incident started around 3:50 pm when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic violation.
According to Newton, the driver of the car did not stop, and the officer chose not to pursue.
Shortly after, a second officer saw the car on the 1400 block of 6th Ave. S, and one suspect abandoned the car, fleeing on foot.
The suspect was located near 12th St. and 5th Ave. S, and an officer pursued him on foot.
Shortly after the start of the chase, the suspect reportedly turned and fired several rounds at the officer, who was seriously injured.
Medical procedures were performed on the injured officer, who was taken by another officer to the hospital in a patrol car.
The suspect continued to flee, but was confronted by another officer a block away.
Newton reported several shots were fired, and the suspect was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by an ambulance with critical injuries.
The suspect has been identified as Jacob Kain Bradley, 37, who is on parole out of Yellowstone County.
Charges against Bradley are pending.
A second suspect, identified as Nikki Snell, remained on scene and was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted person and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of the writing of this update, the injured officer has serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The names of the officers involved have not been released.
The Montana Department of Justice has been requested to lead the inquiry into the incident.
Several crime scenes related to the incident are expected to be released soon.
“We would also like to thank several law enforcement agencies who responded to assist, including the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the MT Department of Corrections, Adult Probation and Parole Great Falls office, the United States Marshal Service, and Homeland Security Investigations. In addition, we would like to thank Great Falls Fire Rescue, the Great Falls Emergency Services, and emergency medical personnel at Benefis Health System. Last, but certainly not least, we would like to thank the community for their support during this time,” Newton said.
UPDATE - 5:20 PM: Great Falls Police have shared additional information about an active investigation in the area of 5th Avenue South.
In an update on their Facebook page, GFPD says they attempted a traffic stop of a car, and the driver failed to pull over. The suspects in the car fled the scene on foot.
GFPD says officers found the suspects within a couple blocks of the area, and began to chase the suspects on foot. Shortly after the pursuit began, shots were fired.
Police say one officer and one suspect were shot. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There was no indication as to who fired shots that injured either person.
Several scenes are being processed in connection to the incident, and will likely be heavily restricted for what they're saying will be an undetermined amount of time:
- 1100 block 5th Ave S
- 500 block 12th St S
- 1200 block 6th Ave S
- 1400 block 6th Alley S
GFPD says they are not looking for anyone else at this time, and thank the public for their patience and support.
UPDATE - 4:48 PM: Cascade County Sheriff's are also at the scene and authorities have blocked the alleyway as well as parts of 5th Ave South and 12th St.
While school is out for the day this is located by Lady of Lourdes School as well as Longfellow Elementary.
Great Falls, MT - This announcement was taken directly from the Great Falls MT Police Department Facebook Page. We are working on getting more information as it becomes available.
CRITICAL INCIDENT IN PROGRESS! We are working a serious incident in the 1100 block of 5th Ave S.
- If residing nearby please stay in your homes
- If needing to travel to this area please don't
- Follow commands of all emergency and law enforcement personnel on scene
We will update this post with more information soon.
Thanks for your cooperation.
