GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Zoning code requirements for the development of casinos in Great Falls have been revised.
On Nov. 1, the Great Falls City Commission adopted Ordinance 3251, which removes the special landscaping requirements for casinos and removes distance separation requirements between casinos and other land uses so owners only need to meet the distance separation requirements in State Law.
Casinos are still only permitted in certain zoning districts in the City, and the number of casino licenses or businesses within Great Falls will not be increased.
According to the City, the ordinance revision was initiated by a local business owner's application to amend the City's Land Development Code.
“The applicant requested that the location and development of casinos be treated under the same zoning regulations as any other commercial use. In noting the difficulty in administering a complex Land Development Code, the City's Planning and Community Development staff also believe casinos may be governed under the same set of regulations as other commercial uses and drafted an amendment that was sent to the City Commission for consideration,” the City said in a release.
“The City Commission approved Ordinance 3251 in support of local business owners and the Planning and Community Development's efforts to streamline the development review process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.