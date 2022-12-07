Press release from the City of Great Falls
Great Falls, MT - On December 6, 2022, the Great Falls City Commission approved Ordinance 3252, amending the Official Code of the City of Great Falls pertaining to the administration of the Great Falls Municipal Court. The passing of Ordinance 3252 recognizes the new Charter Amendment that allows for one or more Municipal Court Judges and establishes a dual-court structure that clarifies the appointment/election cycle for a second Municipal Court Judge. Ordinance 3252 goes into effect on January 5, 2023.
Based on the current Municipal Court criminal justice workload and Crime Task Force recommendations, the City Commission recognized the need for additional judicial resources. On July 19, 2022, the City Commission adopted Ordinance 3245, submitting to the electors of the City of Great Falls a Charter Amendment allowing for one or more elected Municipal Court Judges. On November 8, 2022, the electors of the City of Great Falls approved amending the Charter of the City of Great Falls to allow for an additional elected Municipal Court Judge.
"With our current caseload, we are regularly bordering the speedy trial limits. The recent flooding in the Civic Center basement has further intensified this issue," stated Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad. "The dual-court structure will help alleviate the bottleneck caused by the shortcomings of our physical space and the lack of another judge." Municipal Court, located on the lower level of the Civic Center, handles the City of Great Falls misdemeanors, city ordinance cases, and traffic violations.
As of January 5, 2023, Article V of the Charter will read, "There shall be a municipal court as provided by Montana law." Montana law provides that the City Commission "shall determine by ordinance the number of judges required to operate the municipal court." OCCGF revisions allow the City Commission the structure for any additional Municipal Court Judges, specifically to establish the appointment process and term information. In anticipation of the successful passage of the Charter Amendment, the City Commission allocated funds in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget for a second Municipal Court Judge position. Following an application and selection process, the city commission will appoint a second Municipal Court Judge.
