GREAT FALLS, Mont. - More Montanans are becoming vaccinated and restrictions are easing up across the state. Now, some local leaders are able to catch their breath and reflect on their decisions. City Managers’ COVID19 emergency authorities are lifting too, like Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon, who has held such powers since last March.

“There’s a lot of things that I’ve done that I would’ve never imagined that I would’ve had to do that since I’ve been here in Great Falls, but long story short I don’t think any City Manager has ever been prepared to address the pandemic in the way that we’ve had to,” Doyon said.

The City Commission has rescinded Resolution 10341, which allowed Doyon to potentially put a city-wide mask mandate into place, tighten restrictions in public places, even issue further guidelines to help flatten the curve if he felt extra measures were necessary. People living in the Electric City were surprised, because many were not aware of his authority during the pandemic.

“It’s just kind of funny. It seems like there was a perception that ‘Oh no, Putin’s powers got rescinded, what did he do wrong?’ It’s kind of the opposite of that: I never wanted them to begin with and we needed to do it in order to affect some things immediately and we couldn’t quickly convene the condition. So that’s why we ended up doing the emergency order to begin with and I would share with you that the things that we did with that authority designed to help the residents in the short term more than any kind of punitive thing. People were asking me to do a mask mandate and all that and stop and I suppose that’s something I could have entertained but was not something that I would have,” Doyon said.

Now he’s relieved things have slowed down and scaled back as Cascade County continues to flatten the curve, and reflects on some of the toughest decisions he faced this year.

“One of the things that I hope to have done at many different levels is to just have a real honest to goodness sit down conversation about what went well and what didn’t go well, kind of a ‘hot wash,’ that’s what we usually call it, after an incident. Usually when a City Manager exercises their hours it's for things like a quad or extended power outage or a major fire at the downtown not for things like a pandemic, but we all need to sit down and kind of digest what happened and kind of take those lessons learned and be ready to implement some of those changes as needed in the future. So I think the big thing that comes to mind is just internal and external communication. That’s always an issue in an organization when people just don’t know what’s going on and when they don’t know what’s going on they kind of create their own narratives. And when they do that that could be real dangerous because you know I could type something on an email and there it goes off into cyberspace and everybody’s reading it and it may not be factual but people may take it as the truth,” Doyon said.

Doyon said the hardest part about navigating the pandemic was sharing the right information with everyone because numbers and guidelines were changing so quickly everyday. He has stayed in touch with Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner, and found discovered a positive outlet to brainstorm better plans of action with use of technology.

“I think people actually kind of came together virtually in a way that I haven’t seen before either. I belong to a professional City Manager’s organization and we had five states part of a group chat and I think we met more during this pandemic that we ever had in the 10, 13 years that I’ve been here it’s all the other communication lines were all the other people another reliant on each other out, so that was good,” Doyon said.

City officials will stay close with the City/County Health Department through the end of the Coronavirus pandemic. If cases happen to spike again in our area, the City Commission could potentially vote to restore Doyon’s emergency authority again.