Weather Alert

...A band of heavier snow will linger over North Central Montana this afternoon... At 120 pm MST...Radar is indicating that a band of heavier snow continues to extend from the Augusta area on the Rocky Mountain Front northeast through Choteau to Havre. This band is not moving much, and will likely produce an additional 1 to 2 inches over these plains areas through around 330 pm. Additional light snow is also spreading south into the Helena and Great Falls areas, as well as the MacDonald Pass, Big Belt, and Little Belt Mountains areas. However, accumulation through 330 pm there should remain up to 1 inch at lower elevations and up to 3 inches in the mountains. Use caution if traveling through these areas this afternoon, and be prepared to slow down in heavier showers with reduced visibility.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.