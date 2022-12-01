Press release from the City of Great Falls
Great Falls, MT – City Manager Greg Doyon is pleased to announce the appointment of David Dennis as the City's new City Attorney. Dennis replaces Jeff Hindoien, who left the position on September 30, 2022.
Dennis joined the City of Great Falls as the Deputy City Attorney on April 4, 2022, and served as the Interim City Attorney while the City searched for a permanent replacement. Dennis was selected due to his diverse background and 25 years of experience in the public sector, private practice, and corporate management.
Dennis began his legal career in Great Falls as an associate at Dorsey & Whitney, then served eight years as Vice-President, General Counsel for the Davidson Companies. After two years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Dennis entered private practice in Great Falls, specializing in civil and commercial litigation. Most recently, Dennis served as Vice-President/Legal for Stockman Financial Corp. in Billings, MT.
His academic credentials include a Juris Doctor from the University of Montana, a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Economics from Ohio State University.
"Great Falls has been my home for most of the past 30 years, and I have always been struck by the competence and professionalism displayed by City staff. That opinion has only been reinforced since I joined the City Attorney's Office 8 months ago. I'm truly looking forward to playing a larger role in helping this remarkable group address both the day-to-day and long-term challenges facing Great Falls," stated David Dennis.
"Great Falls' is very fortunate to have had an exceptionally experienced internal candidate for the position of City Attorney," stated City Manager Greg Doyon. "David has already demonstrated his capabilities during his tenure as Deputy City Attorney. We are excited to move him into this new role."
Dennis assumed his role as City Attorney on November 22, 2022.
