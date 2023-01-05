GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Clinic announced a change to their logos and the name of their hospital for 2023.
Starting Jan. 3, a new logo will was integrated into various digital and physical media.
The new logo incorporates a blue line curve to represent the Missouri River and new green and blue hues, bringing forth a modern look that is still close to the clinic’s original roots, according to Great Falls Clinic.
“With the growth and positive changes occurring at the Clinic and Hospital, we felt it was time for a new look,” shared Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Gillis.
Marketing Director, Samantha Kaupish, says the logo change has been on the table for years and that they are rolling it out along with new hospital expansion plans.
In addition to the logo change, the word “clinic” is being dropped from the Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
According to Great Falls Clinic, feedback has been taken over the years and they have opted to change the hospital’s legal name to make things clearer.
The group said that with the new logo and name change, they will still have two practices: Great Falls Clinic and Great Falls Hospital.
