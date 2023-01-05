Weather Alert

...A chance for light snow or freezing rain tonight into Friday morning... There is a chance for some light snow or light freezing rain tonight into Friday morning. The most likely time of the precipitation to fall will be from around midnight tonight to around noon on Friday. Snowfall amounts should be on the low side, generally less than a half inch at lower elevations and maybe an inch or so in the mountains. There is the potential that some of the precipitation could fall as freezing rain. Any ice accumulation should be just a coating of ice. Those with travel plans later tonight and on Friday morning should be alert for changing driving conditions and are urged to slow down in areas of ice or snow.