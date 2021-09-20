GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Clinic is working to expand it's same-day surgery center to help benefit the health and wellness of the community.
In August they broke ground on the $7 million expansion of the surgery center that was built in 1999.
The surgery center offers same day surgeries including general surgery, gynecology, orthopedics, ENT, urology, and more.
In a press release, GFC Hospital said the original purpose of the facility was to host only outpatient surgeries while all surgeries requiring more than a 24-hour recovery time were performed at the hospital.
As of today, the surgery center is 12,636 square feet and the expansion will at 7,375 square feet; once completed it will sit at 20,011 square feet.
Right now they have 3 operating rooms and 2 procedure rooms; with the expansion there will be 5 new observation beds, a new operating room, and they'll expand 2 of the operating rooms they already have.
The expansion will happen in 2 phases - the first will include the addition of five observations beds and a new operating room.
Phase two will consist of expanding the existing operating rooms and central processing.
The surgery center is working to focus on comfortable and quick recoveries for all patients.
In a press release, Wayne Gillis, CEO of The Great Falls Clinic said in part:
"Since opening our new hospital in 2015, the facility has been bursting at the seams and we have been creative with re-arranging and scheduling surgeries to accommodate our patients. The expansion of the existing surgery center will free up more space and time at our hospital as we prepare for more complex cases."
It is set to be completed in mid-May 2022.