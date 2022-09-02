Press release from Great Falls Clinic:
September 2, 2022 – The Great Falls Clinic, along with other healthcare facilities across the nation, has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and record labor shortages over the past several years. Due to these unprecedented economic times, we have deepened our focus on patient services and acknowledge we must evolve to optimize our patient experience; therefore, we have made the difficult decision to downsize our workforce in several departments.
Details of workforce downsize:
Effective October 15, 2022, the Great Falls Clinic will outsource a portion of business office services to Coronis Health. With this decision, we will be eliminating 34 positions, which will directly impact 28 employed team members. The remaining positions are currently vacant due to turnover or inability to find adequate staffing and will remain unfilled. The 28 impacted team members have been offered alternative opportunities within the Great Falls Clinic, potential opportunities with our new business office vendor, and/or other partnered vendors. It is our hope that these individuals will choose to stay with the Great Falls Clinic or within the Great Falls community. Team members will also receive a severance package based on years of service.
How we came to this decision:
The Great Falls Clinic’s mission is to improve the health of the people we serve, and as healthcare providers we know our patient’s health is impacted by many factors, including accessibility to specialists and accurate billing, among other things. And as we work to explore all avenues of cost-savings, the business office was just one area of focus that we knew required change. Healthcare billing has become increasingly complex in recent years, requiring experienced healthcare workers that are even more difficult to recruit in today’s labor shortages. This new partnership will improve billing services across our clinics and hospital departments to address billing efficacy, coding, prior authorization, timeliness, and an overall streamlined service.
Regarding local business office access, we will still have several positions onsite locally that will be available to meet with patients and answer questions. If you choose to pay your bill in person, we will still offer this service as well.
“One of the Great Falls Clinic’s core values is that ‘Employees are our greatest asset,’ which only makes this decision that much more difficult,” stated Wayne Gillis, CEO of the Great Falls Clinic network. “We are in unprecedented times and this decision was not taken lightly. We remain grateful for the team members’ commitment, dedication, and contributions to our patients and to the organization.”
Impacted team members have been notified that their position had been eliminated in one-on-one meetings. Because of the extreme sensitivity surrounding this decision, we call for privacy during this time and will not be releasing names, titles or specific positions affected. We ask for respect for these team members and their loved ones.
The future of our workforce:
Regarding our current open positions, we have not slowed on our recruitment efforts for critical positions. We have almost 100 open positions across our network. We are committed to filling these positions and will continue to prioritize these efforts.
Our investments in areas such as new infrastructure, technology, and patient care advancements will continue. Investments like these directly benefit our community and preserve even more jobs. You will continue to see construction and progress at Great Falls Clinic locations.
