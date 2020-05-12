Great Falls Clinic Hospital keeps health procedures in place

GREAT FALLS- Despite a few new cases today, the number of new cases remain low for the treasure state.
While Montana looks to reopen, places like the Great Falls Clinic are keeping their procedures in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.
All employees at the Great Falls Clinic Hospital are required to do daily screenings and answer health questions to make sure they show no signs of COVID-19.
In addition to maintaining good health, all employees are even required to wear a mask. They’ve even taken it a step further, allowing staff to only come in and out of certain entrances.
With these measures in place, the hospital has been fortunate and has only had to test two staff members.
Samantha Shinaberger tells me it’s these precautions that are keeping staff and their patients safe.
Shinaberger says, “We want our workforce to stay healthy. We want to eliminate the spread if any if possible keep everyone safe. If an employee test positive for COVID, you know that exposes our patients, our visitors and so we want to make sure that everybody is safe.”
If any patients or employees feel any symptoms during the screening process, further measures will be taken.
Shinaberger says, “They’re sent to be evaluated by a provider and then they’ll be tested for COVID if the provider decides that’s needed, and they will be placed on a 14-day quarantine. So if the test comes back negative then they are able to return to work. If it's positive, then yes they would continue with the quarantine.”
For some health centers around the nation, staff numbers have decreased due to COVID-19 exposure, but for the Great Falls Clinic, because of the steps they’ve taken, they haven’t run into that problem.
Shinaberger says, “We actually had the low volumes and the staff that we tested didn’t end up going the full fourteen days because their test came back negative before then.”
Shinaberger tells us regardless of how quickly Montana opens they plan to keep these procedures in place for quite some time.